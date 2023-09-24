NFL weather forecast for Panthers-Seahawks on Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Carolina Panthers will travel across the country to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Panthers vs. Seahawks on Week 3

Forecast

There is expected to be some precipitation throughout this game. The rain is expected to be light, but it could have an impact on field conditions. This is normal in Seattle where it rains a ton. Wind gusts are expected to be from 4 mph to 8 mph, so nothing major there.

Fantasy/betting implications

The light rain shouldn't have any impact on fantasy or betting implications. The only thing that it could affect is ball security.