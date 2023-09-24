NFL weather forecast for Broncos-Dolphins on Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Denver Broncos will travel to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. We’re expected to see some weather that will impact the game in this one.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Broncos vs. Dolphins on Week 3

Forecast

Around 2 p.m. ET, there are expected thunderstorms in Miami. It’s unknown what impact that will have on the game as we have seen games delayed in Miami before. There’s a little bit of precipitation expected through the game, but nothing strong. Wind gusts are expected to be around 10-14 mph through the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather could have a small impact on the passing game and kickers, but nothing too much. I wouldn't expect these teams to change their game plan with what is expected in the forecast.