Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 3

The NFL is working its way through a critical week on the regular season calendar. We’re in Week 3 and dating back to 1970, 74% of teams that start 3-0 have reached the playoffs that season. Meanwhile, only four teams out of 158 teams have made the playoffs after an 0-3 start dating back to 1990.

The 49ers opened the week with a 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football. With that win, the 49ers improved to 3-0 and are heavy favorites to win the NFC West. On Sunday, the Dolphins crushed the Broncos and the Ravens held off the Colts to both get to 3-0 on the season.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after three weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 4.

AFC East

The Dolphins destroyed the Broncos to remain undefeated. The Bills handled the Commanders with ease. The Patriots beat the Jets, escaping a late hail mary attempt.

AFC North

The Browns impressed with a 27-3 win over the Titans.

AFC South

The Titans lost an ugly one to the Browns in Cleveland. The Texans embarrassed the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

AFC West

The Broncos were destroyed in Miami to remain winless on the season. LA got on the board with their first win after picking off Kirk Cousins in the red zone to close out their 28-24 win over the Vikings.

NFC East

The Giants lost to the 49ers 30-12 on TNF to open the week. The Commanders were crushed at home by the Bills to lose their zero.

NFC North

The Lions got back on the winning track, taking down the previously unbeaten Falcons. The Packers came back from a 17-0 deficit to edge the Saints. Minnesota blew a late drive in the red zone as Kirk Cousins threw a game-ending pick in the closing seconds of the game.

NFC South

The Falcons lost their undefeated record, losing 20-6 to the Lions. The Saints blew a 17-point lead and lost 18-17 to the Packers.

NFC West

The 49ers opened the week with 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football.