Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys look to build on a dominant first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season when they head west to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can view a live stream of the game at either Fox Live or through Sunday Ticket.

The Cowboys are rolling through two weeks, beating the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and then thumping the Jets 30-10 in Week 2. Their +60 point differential is nearly double the second-best 49ers. They haven’t faced the best teams these first two games, but they’ve dominated in victory, which is all you can ask.

The Cardinals have lost their first two games of the season, but both have been close contests and both have seen Arizona blow a fourth quarter lead. Arizona led Washington 16-10 in Week 1, only to give up ten points in the fourth quarter and lose 20-16. Last week, they jumped out to a 28-7 lead on the Giants only to give up 24 unanswered points and lose on a game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left.

Dallas is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed as 12.5-point favorites with -650 moneyline odds. The former NFC East rivals met last year with Arizona holding off a comeback attempt and winning 25-22. The Cardinals have won the last two matchups and six of the last seven dating back to 2008.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Odds: Cowboys -650, Cardinals +47

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.