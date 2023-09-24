Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bears vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Things have been rough for the Bears this week. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned for undisclosed reasons. Justin Fields also said the coaches have been a reason for him playing robotic at the quarterback position this season. All the media attention has been on them this week and none of it is good attention. It won't get any easier as they play a Chiefs squad that has already lost a game.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones made big impacts in the return to the Chiefs last week. Jones had 1.5 sacks while Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Their defense was impressive in Week 2 as they allowed nine points to a Jacksonville Jaguars offense that is viewed as one of the best in the NFL. Watch for the offense to break out here against the Bears who’s struggled defensively.

How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Misouri

Odds: Chiefs -750, Bears +525

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.