Here’s everything you need to know to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans (0-2) will hit the road this week to square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars(1-1). Gametime is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be available on Fox. The game will be -played at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Texans are starting rookie C.J. Stroud at quarterback. He had a good showing in his second game. He completed 30-47 passes for 384 and two touchdowns. There will be more growing pains, but the early returns on Stroud have been good. He is starting to develop a good connection with former Michigan Wolverine Nico Collins. It’s not very often that you see the Buckeyes and Wolverines getting along on the football team.

The Jaguars won a playoff game last year and have hopes of going even further this year. They lost their playoff rematch to the Chiefs in Week 2, 17-9. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a dark horse candidate for MVP and will need to pick it up in the next couple of weeks. This week, the Jags will have another chance to beat up the weak AFC South division.

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville

Odds: Texans +330, Jaguars -425

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.