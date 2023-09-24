Here’s everything you need to know to watch Saints vs. Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (2-0) will hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers(1-1). Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

The New Orleans Saints have yet to lose a game, but they also haven’t looked extremely impressive in either game. Derek Carr is still trying to develop a timing and connection with his receivers. Starting running back Jamaal Williams is out with an injury, and Alvin Kamara has one more game to serve on his suspension. It’ll be a running back-by-committee approach this weekend.

The Packers should be 2-0, but they blew a second-half lead against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Jordan Love has looked the part so far, even without his No. 1 receiver, Christian Watson, who is battling a hamstring. Defensively, they still have a stout unit led by CB Jaire Alexander. The Packers have hopes of winning the NFC North again, but this time without Aaron Rodgers.

How to watch Saints vs. Packers in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisconsin

Odds: Saints +110, Packers -130

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.