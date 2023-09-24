Here’s everything you need to know to watch Falcons vs. Lions in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons will travel north to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on Fox.

It has been a stellar start to the season for the Falcon. The Week 1 win against the Carolina Panthers was expected, however, a lot of people thought they’d lose to the Green Bay Packers. Bijan Robinson is looking like the Offensive Rookie of the Year and the offense has been better than many expected. I think Arthur Smith came into this season and could be on the hot seat with struggles. However, he’s done exactly what he’s needed to so far.

Detroit moved to 1-1 following their home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was an unfortunate loss but felt due after Seattle lost badly to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. The defense was a major issue in Week 2 and will need to turn things around against a Falcons offense that has had success moving the ball. David Montgomery will probably be out a few weeks with an injury, so look for Jahmyr Gibbs to start having some success.

How to watch Falcons vs. Lions in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Odds: Lions -192, Falcons +160, O/U 45.5

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.