Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chargers vs. Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium and will air on Fox.

It has been a rough start to the season for the Chargers. They’re 0-2 and both were winnable games. Brandon Staley has been heavily criticized throughout his time as the head coach in Los Angeles, but it will be interesting to see what happens moving forward. His team has a talent, but his decisions have been awful. The passing game looks good with Justin Herbert and guys like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams making plays, but they need to turn things around.

Minnesota has been disappointing to this point as well. We know how electric their offense has been, but the defense is just not good enough. Kirk Cousins has been his usual self, while Justin Jefferson continues to make plays weekly. It was expected that they’d lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, but their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was awful. They will need to figure things out quickly because they could be sitting at 0-3 heading into Week 4.

How to watch Chargers vs. Vikings in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Odds: Charges -115, Vikings -105, O/U 54

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.