Here’s everything you need to know to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers will travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Many expected struggles from the Panthers this season as they’re continuing their rebuild. Bryce Young has played fine so far this season, but he will be out in Week 3 as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Panthers' defense is playing decent so far, but injuries continue to hurt them. In Week 2, Shaq Thompson suffered a season-ending injury to his ankle. This team will need some inexperienced players to step up.

Geno Smith caught the league by surprise in 2022 and many considered the Seahawks a contender heading into this season. The Seahawks lost handily to the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle in Week 1. They were able to bounce back in Week 2 and took down the Detroit Lions on the road. Seattle showed well in Week 2 offensively. They will need to clean some things up defensively, but this is the perfect week to do it while they’re facing a struggling Panthers team.

How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Odds: Seahawks -245, Panthers +200

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.