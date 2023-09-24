Here’s everything you need to know to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots and New York Jets renew their rivalry in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The Jets will host the game on Sunday, September 24 at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. You can view a live stream on Paramount Plus or through Sunday Ticket.

New England is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 37. The Patriots have won 14 straight in this rivalry, dating back to 2015. In December of that year, the Jets won 26-20 in overtime when Ryan Fitzpatrick found Eric Decker for a six-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots are 0-2 with a pair of home losses to open the season. They lost 25-20 to the Eagles in Week 1 and then 24-17 to the Dolphins in Week 2. The latter game was not really as close as the final score would indicate. They twice trailed by two touchdowns and only cut the lead to seven with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter.

The Jets are 1-1 and trying to navigate a post-Aaron Rodgers world. He tore his Achilles in Week 1 but they still managed a home upset of the Bills. However, last week they went into Dallas and were pummeled 30-10.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Odds: Patriots -142, Jets +120

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.