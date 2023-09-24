Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bills vs. Commanders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) will make a short tip to the DMV to square off against the Washington Commanders (2-0). Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m., ET, and will be available on CBS. The game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

The Bills blew a very winnable game in Week 1 to the Jets, but Josh Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. They would bounce back in Week 2 to throttle the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10. Now that Aaron Rodgers is injured, their only competition in the AFC East is the Miami Dolphins, who they will have to battle out until the very end of the season. The x-factor is Allen, who can’t stop turning the ball over in big games. If he continues that trend, the Bills will have an early playoff exit.

The Commanders have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL thus far. First-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has his unit playing well, and second-year starter Sam Howell is coming along nicely. In Week 2, he led a comeback and completed 27-39 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. If he can stay on the trajectory that he’s on now, the Commanders may have found their QB of the future.

How to watch Bills vs. Commanders in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: FedexField Landover, Maryland

Odds: Bills -270, Commanders +220

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.