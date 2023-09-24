Here’s everything you need to know to watch Broncos vs. Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos (0-2) will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to the Sunshine State to square off against the Miami Dolphins (2-0). Gametime is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

So far, the Sean Payton experience hasn’t gone as planned in Denver. Quarterback Russell Wilson has started the 2023 season like he did 2022, underwhelming. The two are stuck with each other, but Wilson will need to improve his play if the team has any hopes of having a successful season. Through two games, Wilson is 45-66 for 485 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The Dolphins seem to have flown under the radar in the AFC East during the preseason with the hype of the New York Jets. They’ve quietly gotten off to a 2-0 start with one of the most explosive offenses in the entire league. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has caught 16 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns through two games. If the Dolphins keep this up, they will be a serious threat in the AFC.

How to watch Broncos vs. Dolphins in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1:00p.m ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Hard Rock Stadium Miami, Florida

Odds: Broncos +225, Dolphins -285

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.