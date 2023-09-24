Here’s everything you need to know to watch Titans vs. Browns in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) will travel north to square off against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). Gametime is slated for 1 p.m. ET, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be available on CBS.

The Titans are the second-best team in the AFC South, but can they beat the Jaguars is the question. Ryan Tannehill is up and down, but Derrick Henry remains their constant. The team signed free agent DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason to be their No. 1 receiver. So far, the returns have been underwhelming. Through two games, he’s caught 11 passes for 105 yards.

The Browns suffered a huge blow on Monday Night football when they lost RB Nick Chubb for the year with a leg injury. They resigned Kareem Hunt, but he won’t be able to give the same boost that Chubb provided. It now turns to QB Deshaun Watson to return to the 2020 form and carry the team to the playoffs. If Watson can’t pick up his play, then the team's ceiling will be capped.

How to watch Titans vs. Browns in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, Ohio

Odds: Titans +145, Browns -175

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.