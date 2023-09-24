Here’s everything you need to know to watch Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Sunday, September 24 in the final game of the day. The Sunday Night Football contest kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. A live stream will be available on Peacock, NBC Live, and through the NBC app.

Both teams are 1-1 coming into this prime time matchup and face significant uphill climbs in their respective divisions. The Steelers lost an ugly won to the 49ers in Week 1, losing 30-7 in a game they were out of almost from kickoff. They followed that with a Monday Night Football upset of the Browns, winning 26-22 after T.J. Watt ran back a fumble for a fourth quarter score. The Raiders went into Denver and beat the Broncos 17-16 in Week 1, but followed that with an ugly 38-10 loss in Buffalo.

The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total installed at 43. The Raiders are -142 on the moneyline while the Steelers are +120.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Odds: Raiders -142, Steelers +120

A live stream is available at NBC Live, on Peacock, or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on NBC Live or the app, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.