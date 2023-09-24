Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to the west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise. The game will air on NBC and the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football: Week 3

Raiders vs. Steelers

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV

Live Stream: NBC Live, Peacock

Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 43

It was a solid start to the season for the Raiders. However, it was a rough Week 2 as they got handled by the Buffalo Bills. They caught the Bills at the wrong time honestly. The Bills were in a must win game after their opening matchup. The Raiders seem like it’ll be another mediocre season. The defense looked good in Week 1, but awful in Week 2. They need Jimmy Garoppolo to step it up as this is not the defense he was playing with in San Francisco.

They face a Steelers squad coming off a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Pittsburgh got off to a rough start this season, losing 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but they bounced with a big home divisional win. They’re tied with the Browns one game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.