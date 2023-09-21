49ers beat Giants, reach 3-0 start for first time since 2019

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants 30-12 on “Thursday Night Football” and improved to 3-0 on the season. It wasn’t pretty at times, but the 49ers were the clear better team and handled their business in the end.

The 49ers will remain atop the NFC West after this win and are in control in the division after a road win over the Rams last week. They get a couple extra days off coming out of this win over the Giants before they host the Arizona Cardinals. After that, things get serious when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. There’s a lot of football left this season, but it could be a playoff preview.

This marks the 49ers second 3-0 start in the past five years. They opened the 2019 season with eight straight wins en route to a 13-3 record. They reached the Super Bowl that year before blowing a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing 31-20 to the Chiefs.

The 49ers have a lot of work in front of them, but their division odds will likely improve after this weekend. They entered at -500 to win the division and we can expect that to improve at least a little bit. Their odds to make the playoffs are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook as of this article's publishing but suffice to say they’re in a good position coming out of Week 3.