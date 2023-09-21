What Bryce Young injury means for Panthers’ players in fantasy football

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. They head into the game 0-2 and are coming off back-to-back losses to NFC South divisional opponents that were winnable late. It has been a rough start to the season for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but he has shown flashes of why Carolina made him the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Unfortunately, he has an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Sunday.

Bryce Young did not practice, and isn’t expected to play Sunday.https://t.co/dyk8khPG4f — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2023

After offseason moves, the Panthers decided that Young’s backup would be veteran pocket-passer Andy Dalton. He has plenty of experience over his now 13-year NFL career. Dalton spent last season with the New Orleans Saints and threw for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 14 games. Dalton’s time on his career may be running out, while Young’s is just getting started, but that doesn’t mean this swap should lower your expectations for the Panthers in fantasy football.

Most backup quarterbacks would signal stacked boxes for the team’s running back. Miles Sanders may get a few more during the game, but Dalton should be a more confident passer than Young has been through two games. Dalton should help elevate the outlook for WR Adam Thielen and TE Hayden Hurst. Both have developed an early rapport with Young, but Dalton should make better decisions under pressure and still be targeting shorter, accurate throws with a banged-up offensive line. The Seattle defense has allowed at least 30 points per game, providing Dalton with a good matchup.

Overall, Dalton shouldn’t be used as a streamer this week unless you absolutely have to. Sanders, Thielen and Hurst are all viable options in leagues with 10 teams or more. DJ Chark and Jonathan Mingo make for good DFS plays with upside, but it’s still tough to count on them for fantasy football.