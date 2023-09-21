Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

We are through the first two weeks of the NFL season. It has been a great start to the season and we have had plenty of surprises. Primetime games have been better than last year so far, and we hope that can continue in Week 3.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 3

Thursday Night Football

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers — 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

The 49ers open as 10.5-point favorites for this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants will travel across the country to face one of the best teams in the NFL. It was an awful start for the Giants in the first half of Week 2, but they came back from down 21 points and won on a game-winning field goal. Brian Daboll appeared to start calling plays for the offense after the first half in Week 2. That might be what the offense has needed. The 49ers took a bit of a step back against the Los Angeles Rams but pulled away in the second half.

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh opens as a slight favorite as they’re -1 against the Raiders. Las Vegas struggled in a major way against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Expectations were high after they took down the Denver Broncos in Week 1. That win doesn't look as impressive following Denver’s loss against the Commanders. The Steelers will find themselves and perform better than what we have seen.

Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC

The Eagles open as 6.5-point favorites in a game that could tell us a lot about what the first two weeks have meant. The Buccaneers come into this game at 2-0 which nobody would have believed heading into this season. Baker Mayfield has taken down the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Philadelphia hasn't played as well as we expected, but they’re still 2-0. This may be a better game than many think.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

The Bengals open as 3.5-point favorites in this matchup. It’s hard to know what to expect in this game. Cincinnati is not playing good football while Los Angeles has played better than expected. They were competitive with the 49ers and took down a solid Seahawks squad. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are now 0-2 and there are reports that he might have reinjured the calf injury. This offense needs to figure things out quickly.