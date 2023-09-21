Here’s everything you need to know to watch Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants will travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium and will air on Prime Video.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants can build off their second half performance. Brian Daboll started calling plays after halftime in Week 2 and that worked well for this offense. Daniel Jones looked like the quarterback that earned his contract in the second half of this matchup. Saquon went down with an injury which is not good for this team, but they don't think its too serious. He should only miss a few weeks. The defense also must be better under Wink Martindale.

San Francisco is exactly who we thought they were. After blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers, they won handily against the Los Angeles Rams as well in Week 2. Brock Purdy has missed a number of big throws that hurt the offense, but they still were able to put up 30 points. Look for the passing game to improve as the season goes on.

How to watch Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3

Date: Thursday, September 21

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Odds: 49ers -535, Giants +400, O/U 45.5

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year