Report: Free agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting with Browns on Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are hosting free agent running back Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter. The Browns lost starting running back Nick Chubb for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury and could look to replace him with his former teammate.

Hunt was with the Browns from 2019-2022. He signed as a free agent after being released from the Kansas City Chiefs due to off-the-field issues. In the three and a half seasons he spent with the team after serving a suspension, Hunt played in 49 games and had 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 442 carries. He added 973 yards and seven touchdowns on 132 receptions. If Cleveland signs him, Hunt could take over as the starting running back in the backfield after being unable to come to terms with a team in free agency.

Whether or not Hunt re-joins the Browns, second-year running back Jerome Ford figures to play a larger role in the backfield. When Chubb went down with the injury on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ford was the first to see his workload increase. He finished with 106 yards on 16 carries, and an additional 25 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. The addition of Hunt could bring a reliable piece back to the offense, but look for Ford to still be involved.