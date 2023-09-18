Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 2

The NFL wraps up Week 2 with a Monday Night Football quasi-doubleheader. The league has implemented two games for MNF in Week 2 and Week 3. One will air on ESPN and one on ABC, with one game starting at 7:15 p.m. ET and one starting at 8:15 p.m. This week, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are in the late game and will air on ABC.

Monday Night Football: Week 2

Browns vs. Steelers

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: ABC

Live Stream: ABC Live, ESPN+

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Browns -125, Steelers +105

This matchup features two teams that could not have been more opposites in Week 1. The Browns opened the season hosting the Cincinnati Bengals and rolled to victory. They jumped on top 10-0 in the second quarter, and outside of a field goal, never let Cincinnati get going. The Browns won 24-3 in Joe Burrow’s worst game ever as a pro.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers hosted the San Francisco 49ers and the game could not have gone much worse. The 49ers jumped on top in the first quarter and never let up. Pittsburgh looked like they might gain some momentum with a touchdown just before halftime to cut the 49ers lead to 20-7. However, Christian McCaffrey broke off a 65-yard run less than a minute into the third quarter, and that effectively put the game away as the Steelers lost 30-7.

This marks the 144th matchup between these historic rivals, dating back to 1950. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 80-62-1 and has won three of the past four games.