NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 3

The NFC West had a busy Sunday and things might be starting to settle down a bit. The division order is about what we were expecting to start the season, although the two projected worst teams have been showing some fight.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams renewed their rivalry with both teams sitting at 1-0. The 49ers were big favorites, but they struggled to put the Rams away for the first three quarters. A pick in the fourth quarter helped flip things for them and they won 30-23, but the Rams have to be happy with their first two weeks. They’re 1-1 and gave the 49ers a good fight.

The Seattle Seahawks got on the board with an overtime win against the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks were traveling after a tough loss to LA, and they found themselves in a shootout at Ford Field. Both teams had stretches where they looked like they would pull away, but that was not to be. Even after the Seahawks took a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter, Detroit scored a touchdown and then tied it as time expired. The Seahawks did not give Jared Goff and the Lions offense a chance in the extra frame, driving down for a touchdown.

The Arizona Cardinals lost a second-straight game, but once again they showed some signs of life. This time, they actually jumped all over the New York Giants, only to blow the lead in the second half. They led 28-7, and then gave up 24 unanswered points against a struggling Giants team.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.