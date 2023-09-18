 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 3

The NFC South is working its way through Week 2. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 3.

By David Fucillo
Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFC South entered the 2023 NFL season with plenty of question marks. It was wide open for anybody to grab, but that was mostly because of the questions across the rosters of all four teams. However, coming out of Week 2, there are some positive developments in the division.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted the Green Bay Packers and took advantage of a banged up team to improve to 2-0. The Packers were without running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson. It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Falcons did just enough to get the 25-24 win. The Packers took a 24-12 lead into the fourth quarter, but Desmond Ridder helped guide the team to 13 straight points, including a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal with 57 seconds left.

At the same time, Baker Mayfield continued his strong start to the season and guided his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears. Chicago is stinking up the joint through two weeks, but it was a solid win nonetheless for the Bucs.

We’ll get a better handle on how legit both teams are in Week 3. The Falcons travel to face a talent, if inconsistent Detroit Lions team. The Bucs host the Super Bowl-contending Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The NFC South wraps up Week 2 with the early game of the MNF double-dip. The Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on ESPN with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.

2023-24 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3
New Orleans Saints 1-0 @ GB +105 +100 +125
Atlanta Falcons 2-0 @ DET +200 +225 +170
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-0 vs. PHI +1000 +500 +450
Carolina Panthers 0-1 @ SEA +500 +850 +1200

