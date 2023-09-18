NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 3

The NFL is working its way through Week 2, and it was a tough one for the NFC North. All four teams in the division lost this week leaving two teams at 1-1 and two teams at 0-2 heading into Week 3.

The Minnesota Vikings had the first game of the week and lost a tough one to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter only to give up 24 unanswered points and trail 27-7 in the third quarter. But Kirk Cousins and company did not give up. They scored a pair of touchdowns to cut the lead to six points. The Eagles responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive and it was just too much for Minnesota in a 34-28 loss.

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 25-24 on a late field goal. It felt like Green Bay was slowly taking control in the first three quarters, and they went into the fourth quarter with a 24-12 lead. Instead, they collapsed and gave up 13 straight points, including a 25-year game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo with 57 seconds left.

The Detroit Lions had their own chance to improve to 2-0, but they lost a wild one at home against the Seattle Seahawks. There were “only” three lead changes, but momentum swung wildly in this one. The Lions fought back in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but they couldn’t slow the Seahawks in overtime and gave up a game-ending touchdown on a Geno Smith pass to Tyler Lockett.

And then there’s the Chicago Bears. They took a first quarter lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tied it up in the second quarter, but could never get over the hump. They cut the lead to 20-17 midway through the fourth quarter and forced a punt with 2:38 left in the game. However, Justin Fields threw a pick-six with 2:03 left and that was the game in a 27-17 defeat.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.