NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 3

The NFC East wrapped up its Week 2 slate on Sunday afternoon and had a strong weekend. The division went undefeated and has three teams sitting at 2-0 heading into Week 3.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the week hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles jumped on top 27-7, but then just as quickly, the Vikings started fighting back late in the third quarter. They cut the lead to six, but the Eagles put together an eight-play 75-yard touchdown drive to put the game out of reach.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys impressed with a 30-10 win over the New York Jets. It was a close one early, with the Jets keeping the game within a single score (18-10) heading into the halftime break. Dallas didn’t quite put them away in the third quarter with only a pair of field goals, but New York could get nothing going. The Cowboys added two more field goals in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The surprise of the group is the Washington Commanders. They traveled to Denver coming off a shaky Week 1 win over Arizona. The Broncos jumped all over them, leading 21-3 midway through the second quarter. However, Washington got things in gear, scoring 18 straight points and putting together a 32-3 run. Denver cut the lead to one score late and then somehow managed to complete a Hail Mary as time expired to cut the lead to 35-33. However, the Broncos couldn’t convert the two-point attempt and the Commanders held on to improve to 2-0.

The New York Giants finally got on the board after a Week 1 shutout, and did so with an impressive comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona jumped on top 21-0 before New York finally scored their first points of the season. The Cardinals added another touchdown to take a 28-7 lead and it was hard to see the Giants figuring things out. And yet, somehow they ran off 24 straight points, including a game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left.

