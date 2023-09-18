NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 3

The AFC West tightened up in Week 2 with a bit of a statement win for the Denver Broncos and a statement loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders beat the Broncos in Week 1 and were traveling to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Las Vegas jumped on top 7-0, and that was as good as it was going to get the rest of the game. Buffalo scored a pair of touchdowns to bookend the end of the first quarter and never gave up the lead. The Raiders managed a field goal in the second quarter, and that was it for them. They lost 38-10 in a game that got away from them in a hurry.

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Florida this weekend and won an ugly one over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a rematch of the AFC Divisional round, but not nearly as aesthetically pleasing. It took more than a quarter for either team to get on the board and it felt like Jacksonville might make something happen. They forced three Chiefs turnovers, but just could get nothing done. Kansas City took a 14-6 lead in the third quarter and held on for a 17-9 win.

The Denver Broncos lost a wild one against the Washington Commanders, blowing a 21-3 lead. Denver almost pulled off a miracle comeback of their own. Russell Wilson found Brandon Johnson for a 50-yard hail mary touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter. However, they could not convert the two-point attempt and lost 35-33.

The Los Angeles Chargers remain at the bottom of the heap after another brutal loss, this time in overtime. LA jumped on top 11-0, but the Tennessee Titans fought back and turned it into a back-and-forth affair. The Chargers forced overtime on a late field goal, but after punting on their opening drive, LA saw Tennessee march down and kick a walk-off field goal.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.