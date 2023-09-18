NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 3

A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South with a 9-8 record. Through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the division is looking again like we might be dealing with somewhat middling football. Through two weeks, the Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans are all tied at 1-1, and the Houston Texans are 0-2.

The Colts and Texans faced off in the only divisional matchup of the game. Indy got off to a hot start with Anthony Richardson rushing for a pair of first quarter scores. However, he suffered a concussion on the second score and could not return to the game. Gardner Minshew took over and they held off the Texans wit a 31-20 victory.

The Jaguars looked like they might be ready to give the Kansas City Chiefs some trouble, but they ended up losing an ugly one 17-9. They forced three Chiefs turnovers, but simply could not take advantage of the mistakes. Jacksonville drove into the Chiefs red zone with a chance to tie, but turned it over on downs with 4:23 remaining in the game. The Chiefs ran out the clock on ten plays.

The Titans managed their first win of the season, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in overtime. LA jumped on top 11-0 and looked like they might put this thing away early. Instead, Tennessee started to fight back. They took a lead early in the third quarter and we saw two more lead changes. The Chargers got the ball to open overtime but had to punt. It didn’t take Tennessee long to move the ball into field goal range and they closed the deal on a Nick Folk kick.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.