NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 3

The AFC North wraps up its Week 2 schedule on Monday Night Footbal as the first division to have two divisional games in the same week. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on ABC, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The day prior, the Baltimore Ravens held off the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of preseason division favorites. The Ravens improved to 2-0 while the Bengals are a surprising 0-2. Baltimore jumped on top 7-0 midway through the first quarter and never gave up the lead. Cincinnati tied the game twice after that, but Baltimore pulled away even while dealing with a host of injuries on both sides of the ball.

The bigger question at this point is what to make of Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense. They finally got going in the second half, but they are in a hole early. They host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, and what looked like a very winnable game in the offseason is suddenly not so clear-cut with the Rams off to an impressive start to the season.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.