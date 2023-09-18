NFL standings, Week 2: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 3

There’s a lot of football left on the schedule, but the AFC East’s Week 2 results likely gave us a good sign of what’s to come. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are going to be the favorites in the division, while the New England Patriots and New York Jets are going to have their work cut out for them.

The Bills got the week going for the division with an easy win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders gave them some trouble in the first half, trailing 14-10 midway through the second quarter. However, Buffalo ended the quarter with a score and added 17 more unanswered points to cruise to a 38-10 victory.

The Jets followed in the afternoon slot and it was not pretty against the Dallas Cowboys. They were within three halfway through the second quarter, but everything went south in a hurry from there. The Cowboys outscored them 20-3 the rest of the way to win 30-10.

The division closed out Week 2 Sunday with a prime time matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots in Foxboro. Miami won 24-17 in a game that wasn’t really that close. The Dolphins didn’t blow out the Patriots, but they were in control for most of the game. They took a two-touchdown lead at two separate times and the Patriots couldn’t do anything on their last offensive possession before turning it over on downs.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 3.