Full schedule for Week 3 in 2023 NFL season

Week 2 is now wrapped up and it’s hard to believe that we’re already to Week 3. We have a full slate for Week 3 with bye weeks not starting until Week 5. The week will get under way with the New York Giants traveling to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
The most interesting matchup of the week might be on Monday when the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Philly entered the season as a Super Bowl favorite while Tampa Bay was expected to be in a rebuilding scenario. The Eagles are handling their business, but the Bucs have surprised early in the season.
There are a few other interesting matchups to watch for in Week 3. The Atlanta Falcons at the Detroit Lions is a strong matchup in the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. Another matchup in that slate is the Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders. The last game to watch for is the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
All times listed are ET.
Week 3 NFL schedule
Thursday, September 21
49ers vs. Giants: 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 24
Titans vs. Browns: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Falcons vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m., Fox
Saints vs. Packers: 1:00 p.m., Fox
Broncos vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Chargers vs. Vikings: 1:00 p.m., Fox
Patriots vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Bills vs. Commanders: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Texans vs. Jaguars: 1:00 p.m., Fox
Colts vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Panthers vs. Seahawks: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Bears vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cowboys vs. Cardinals: 4:25 p.m., Fox
Steelers vs. Raiders: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 25
Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 7:15 p.m., ABC
Rams vs. Bengals: 8:15 p.m., ESPN