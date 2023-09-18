Full schedule for Week 3 in 2023 NFL season

Week 2 is now wrapped up and it’s hard to believe that we’re already to Week 3. We have a full slate for Week 3 with bye weeks not starting until Week 5. The week will get under way with the New York Giants traveling to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

The most interesting matchup of the week might be on Monday when the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Philly entered the season as a Super Bowl favorite while Tampa Bay was expected to be in a rebuilding scenario. The Eagles are handling their business, but the Bucs have surprised early in the season.

There are a few other interesting matchups to watch for in Week 3. The Atlanta Falcons at the Detroit Lions is a strong matchup in the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. Another matchup in that slate is the Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders. The last game to watch for is the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

All times listed are ET.

Week 3 NFL schedule

Thursday, September 21

49ers vs. Giants: 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, September 24

Titans vs. Browns: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Falcons vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Saints vs. Packers: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Broncos vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Chargers vs. Vikings: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Patriots vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Bills vs. Commanders: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Texans vs. Jaguars: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Colts vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Panthers vs. Seahawks: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Bears vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cowboys vs. Cardinals: 4:25 p.m., Fox

Steelers vs. Raiders: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 25

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 7:15 p.m., ABC

Rams vs. Bengals: 8:15 p.m., ESPN