Here’s everything you need to know to watch Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

We have a divisional rivalry matchup set for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC/ESPN+.

Cleveland fans are feeling great after the big win over the Cincinnati Bengals to start the year. While their offense wasn't great, their defense looked stellar. Za’Darius Smith and Yes Garrett might be the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Nick Chubb carried the offense as the passing game was not good. This will be another good test against a decent Steelers defense.

The Steelers were awful in their first game. San Francisco went into Pittsburgh and dominated them 30-7. Kenny Pickett and the offense looked nothing like what people thought they would be after the preseason. The defense had their struggles as well as San Francisco had their way throughout the first half. Look for the Steelers to bounce back in a big way this week.

How to watch Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2

Date: Monday, September 18

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN

TV channel: ABC/ESPN+

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Browns -125, Steelers +105

A live stream is available at ESPN+, ABC Live and the ABC app, and WatchESPN or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ABC and/or ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ABC or ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.