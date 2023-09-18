Here’s everything you need to know to watch Saints vs. Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a divisional rivalry on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Derek Carr looked decent in his first career game with the Saints. They won a nail-biter against the Tennessee Titans 16-15. Neither offense did anything spectacular, but Chris Olave put up stellar numbers as he caught eight passes for 112 yards. The defense played fine as well as they held Derrick Henry to 63 yards on 15 carries.

Carolina played better than I expected early. The Atlanta Falcons pulled away with a 24-10 victory in the second half, but it was tight early. It’s still a rebuild for the Panthers as they must continue developing one of their younger guys. Bryce Young played fine, but threw two interceptions that you expect from a rookie in his first game in the NFL. The defense held up well as the interceptions practically gifted the Falcons 14 points.

How to watch Saints vs. Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 2

Date: Monday, September 18

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Odds: Saints -162, Panthers +136

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.