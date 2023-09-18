Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 2

The NFL wraps up Week 2 with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game of the night will see the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will air on ESPN and ESPN2.

New Orleans is a field goal favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 40.

Monday Night Football: Week 2

Saints vs. Panthers

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Saints -155, Panthers +130

The Saints won their opener in a close, ugly game against the Tennessee Titans. Neither offense could get going with any consistency and we didn’t get a touchdown until the final two minutes of the third quarter. It was the only touchdown in a 16-15 victory for the Saints.

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in their opener, but we got to see the debut of rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter, but Carolina gave them trouble prior to that. The Panthers took a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter and the game was tied heading into the final frame. Tyler Allgaier scored a pair of touchdowns to get the win for Atlanta.

These two teams have faced off 57 times dating back to 1995. The Saints lead the all-time series 29-28, but the Panthers have won three of the past four matchups.