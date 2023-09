Update: Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. The Saints are thin at running back at the moment. Tony Jones Jr. will lead the way, but Taysom Hill will also see an uptick in touches.

The Saints RB1, Jamaal Williams, injured his leg and has been taken back to the locker room. Tony Jones Jr. is getting the work behind him with Kendre Miller out and Alvin Kamara still suspended.