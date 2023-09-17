Russell Wilson completes Hail Mary pass, fails on two-point conversion

The Denver Broncos came oh-so-close to sending their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders to overtime. Russell Wilson completed a Hail Mary attempt that bounced off the hands of several Washington Commanders defenders before landing in the arms of Brandon Johnson for a touchdown.

Check out the video here:

However, Wilson was not able to complete the two-point conversion that was necessary for the Broncos to tie up the game and send it to overtime on the final play of the game.

AND THE 2-POINT CONVERSION IS NO GOOD. COMMANDERS WIN!pic.twitter.com/a8DuqFdObA — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 17, 2023

The Broncos are now 1-1.