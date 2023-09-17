 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson completes Hail Mary pass, fails on two-point conversion

Check out this Hail Mary from the Broncos as time ran out.

By Grace McDermott
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos came oh-so-close to sending their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders to overtime. Russell Wilson completed a Hail Mary attempt that bounced off the hands of several Washington Commanders defenders before landing in the arms of Brandon Johnson for a touchdown.

Check out the video here:

However, Wilson was not able to complete the two-point conversion that was necessary for the Broncos to tie up the game and send it to overtime on the final play of the game.

The Broncos are now 1-1.

