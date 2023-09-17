 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Puka Nacua sets rookie receptions record through first two games, probably not available in your fantasy league

The rookie out of BYU has been a revelation for both the Rams and fantasy managers.

By Nick Simon
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has become an overnight star through his first two games of his NFL career. The BYU product has been so dominant that he’s already setting rookie receiving records.

Nacua caught his 20th pass in today’s Week 2 battle against the San Francisco 49ers, setting the record for most receptions by a rookie through the first two games of his career. The previous record holder was Earl Cooper, who caught 19 passes through his first two games with the 49ers in 1980.

