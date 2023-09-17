Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed mocks Lions with blue ski mask following Week 2 victory

Detroit Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson urged fans to show up in blue ski masks for the team’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon. Well, it was the visitors who ended up getting the last laugh.

The Seahawks downed the Lions in a 37-31 overtime victory and safety Jerrick Reed decided to have some fun at the expense of the Ford Field faithful. He procured one of the masks after the game and taunted the Lions during their locker room celebration.

Safety Jerrick Reed after the Seahawks thrilling win against the Lions: pic.twitter.com/60kDm7NMTY — Seahawks Today (@TodaySeahawks) September 17, 2023

This all began last Thursday when Gardner-Johnson donned the blue ski mask in warmups for the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Following the upset victory, he urged Lions fans to do the same for the home opener and they responded in kind to the point where Amazon reportedly sold out of blue ski masks just hours after he made his call to action. CGJ cited leaning into the role of being villains for the movement.

And as you see, it immediately blew up in the face of both himself and the Lions. We’ll see if they still do the same when they host the Falcons next Sunday.