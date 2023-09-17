Head coach Matt Eberflus on the hot seat after Bears open 0-2

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus may be getting uncomfortable this week as his seat heats up. The Bears have opened 0-2 with tough losses against the Green Bay Packers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Just when it looked like the Bears might have been able to make a last-minute drive against the Bucs, quarterback Justin Fields made an ill-informed pass that turned into a very short pick six.

This marks the start of Eberflus’ second year as head coach. He led the Bears to the worst record in the NFL last year, finishing 3-14. They traded away the first pick of the draft, opting to stick with Fields at quarterback, and have now opened 0-2. In 2022, they opened their season 2-1 — at the very least, a more optimistic start than we’ve seen this year.

While two years is a short-lived term, the Bears will need to show marked improvement between last season and this season to justify Chicago hanging onto Eberflus.