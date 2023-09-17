Brandon Staley’s seat heating up as Chargers move to 0-2 to begin the 2023 season

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime on Sunday. The team not only moved to 0-2 to begin the season, but both losses were by three points or less. The Chargers lost a Week 1 shootout 36-34 at home against the Miami Dolphins and followed it up with a 27-24 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans this week.

Notably, Los Angeles was without starting running back Austin Ekeler in Week 2. Still, the defense held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. They sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times. Justin Herbert has 305 passing yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Keenan Allen, but with no run game accompanying the effort, they eventually fell short. The Chargers did get the ball first in overtime but had a 3-and-out before punting to the Titans, who eventually connected on a 41-yard field goal for the win.

Head coach Brandon Staley is in his third season with the Chargers. He has a 19-17 regular season record, including the two losses this season. The Chargers made the playoffs last year but lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. That game has become infamous for LA after going up 27-7 at one point in the second half.

The Chargers will gear up for a Week 3 matchup on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. They then return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 before a Week 5 bye week. Staley is already on a hot seat, but in a tough AFC West, an 0-4 record coming out of the bye could already spell the end of this season for the Chargers and could have Staley backing up his office.