Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 2, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Weather can be a factor on Sundays, but on average we need to see extremes in wind and precipitation for there to be a big impact. But when choosing between players for fantasy football, you can always use weather to break a tie.
Worst weather games
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
These teams could get unlucky with a few downpours, but for the most part spotty rain showers shouldn’t be too bad. Wind will stay under 10 mph with temperatures in the high 80s.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
The two Florida games have chances for rain, but, but the wind should stay under 10 mph with temperatures in the high 80s, low 90s.
Better weather games
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Very slight chance of rain, but otherwise temperatures in the mid-70s and wind negligible.
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Temperatures should stick in the high 70s with no rain and light winds. perfect weather for some foozball.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Another perfect weather game, as temperatures will peak into the 70s, while the wind will be around 5 mph with no chance of precipitation.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Lon Angeles continues it’s streak of good weather, with temps in the mid-70s, wind 5-10 mph and no rain.
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with 6-8 mph winds and no precipitation. All good!
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Cool temperatures in the low 60s, so perfect football weather in New England. Winds are negligible and no chance of rain.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Temperatures will be in the low 70s, with no rain and light winds. Again, perfect football weather.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Temperatures will be in the low 60s with with win around 6 mph and no rain. Play ball!