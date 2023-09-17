Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 2, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Weather can be a factor on Sundays, but on average we need to see extremes in wind and precipitation for there to be a big impact. But when choosing between players for fantasy football, you can always use weather to break a tie.

Worst weather games

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

These teams could get unlucky with a few downpours, but for the most part spotty rain showers shouldn’t be too bad. Wind will stay under 10 mph with temperatures in the high 80s.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

The two Florida games have chances for rain, but, but the wind should stay under 10 mph with temperatures in the high 80s, low 90s.

Better weather games

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Very slight chance of rain, but otherwise temperatures in the mid-70s and wind negligible.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Temperatures should stick in the high 70s with no rain and light winds. perfect weather for some foozball.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Another perfect weather game, as temperatures will peak into the 70s, while the wind will be around 5 mph with no chance of precipitation.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Lon Angeles continues it’s streak of good weather, with temps in the mid-70s, wind 5-10 mph and no rain.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with 6-8 mph winds and no precipitation. All good!

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Cool temperatures in the low 60s, so perfect football weather in New England. Winds are negligible and no chance of rain.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Temperatures will be in the low 70s, with no rain and light winds. Again, perfect football weather.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Temperatures will be in the low 60s with with win around 6 mph and no rain. Play ball!

Home sweet dome

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys