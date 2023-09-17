Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 2

The second week of the 2023 NFL season is underway and that means we get the always pivotal 2-0 and 0-2 start stats. Teams that start 2-0 are that much more likely to earn a playoff berth, while an 0-2 start drops your chances near 40% for making the playoffs.

The Eagles opened the week on Thursday with a wild shootout win over the Vikings. Philly improved to 2-0 while Minnesota dropped to 0-2. The Bucs and Falcons are both unexpectedly 2-0, while the Bengals and Chargers both are an unexpected 0-2. Nothing is guaranteed for any of those four teams, but those starts give us something to think about in the early going this season.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after two weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 3.

AFC East

The Bills bounced back at home from last week’s struggles to thump the Raiders.

AFC North

The Ravens went into Cincinnati and held off the Bengals. Cincinnati cut the lead to a field goal, but couldn’t get the ball back and lost 27-24.

AFC South

The Colts had little trouble with the Texans, but did lose Anthony Richardson to a concussion. C.J. Stroud had some solid moments for Houston, but it was just not enough. The Titans struggled early but came back late and won 27-24 over the Chargers in overtime. The Jaguars lost a tough one to the Chiefs 17-9.

AFC West

The Raiders went into Buffalo and after taking a 7-0 lead never really did anything else in losing. The Chargers lost in overtime to the Titans 27-24. The Chiefs won an ugly one 17-9 over the Jaguars.

NFC East

The Eagles got a big second win in a row to start the season, beating the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

NFC North

The Vikings lost a wild one to the Eagles 34-28 on Thursday Night Football. The Bears lost to the Bucs and just can’t get on track. The Lions lost in overtime to the Seahawks while the Packers lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal.

NFC South

The Bucs beat the Bears on another solid Baker Mayfield performance. The Falcons beat the Packers with a last-second field goal.

NFC West

The Seahawks beat the Lions in overtime to get their first win.