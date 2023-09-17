Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 2

The second week of the 2023 NFL season is underway and that means we get the always pivotal 2-0 and 0-2 start stats. Teams that start 2-0 are that much more likely to earn a playoff berth, while an 0-2 start drops your chances near 40% for making the playoffs.
The Eagles opened the week on Thursday with a wild shootout win over the Vikings. Philly improved to 2-0 while Minnesota dropped to 0-2. The Bucs and Falcons are both unexpectedly 2-0, while the Bengals and Chargers both are an unexpected 0-2. Nothing is guaranteed for any of those four teams, but those starts give us something to think about in the early going this season.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after two weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 3.
AFC East
The Bills bounced back at home from last week’s struggles to thump the Raiders.
- Miami Dolphins, 1-0
- New York Jets, 1-0
- Buffalo Bills, 1-1
- New England Patriots, 0-1
AFC North
The Ravens went into Cincinnati and held off the Bengals. Cincinnati cut the lead to a field goal, but couldn’t get the ball back and lost 27-24.
- Baltimore Ravens, 2-0
- Cleveland Browns, 1-0
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 0-1
- Cincinnati Bengals, 0-2
AFC South
The Colts had little trouble with the Texans, but did lose Anthony Richardson to a concussion. C.J. Stroud had some solid moments for Houston, but it was just not enough. The Titans struggled early but came back late and won 27-24 over the Chargers in overtime. The Jaguars lost a tough one to the Chiefs 17-9.
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-1
- Indianapolis Colts, 1-1
- Tennessee Titans, 1-1
- Houston Texans, 0-2
AFC West
The Raiders went into Buffalo and after taking a 7-0 lead never really did anything else in losing. The Chargers lost in overtime to the Titans 27-24. The Chiefs won an ugly one 17-9 over the Jaguars.
- Las Vegas Raiders, 1-1
- Kansas City Chiefs, 1-1
- Denver Broncos, 0-1
- Los Angeles Chargers, 0-2
NFC East
The Eagles got a big second win in a row to start the season, beating the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 2-0
- Dallas Cowboys, 1-0
- Washington Commanders, 1-0
- New York Giants, 0-1
NFC North
The Vikings lost a wild one to the Eagles 34-28 on Thursday Night Football. The Bears lost to the Bucs and just can’t get on track. The Lions lost in overtime to the Seahawks while the Packers lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal.
- Detroit Lions, 1-1
- Green Bay Packers, 1-1
- Chicago Bears, 0-2
- Minnesota Vikings, 0-2
NFC South
The Bucs beat the Bears on another solid Baker Mayfield performance. The Falcons beat the Packers with a last-second field goal.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-0
- Atlanta Falcons, 2-0
- New Orleans Saints, 1-0
- Carolina Panthers, 0-1
NFC West
The Seahawks beat the Lions in overtime to get their first win.
- San Francisco 49ers, 1-0
- Los Angeles Rams, 1-0
- Seattle Seahawks, 1-1
- Arizona Cardinals, 0-1