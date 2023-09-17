Here’s everything you need to know to watch Commanders vs. Broncos in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders will travel west to take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The game will take place at the Empower Field at Mile High and kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET and available on CBS.

The Commanders squeaked one out in Week 1, narrowly beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-16. Sam Howell got his second career start and threw for 201 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The running game still has some room to grow, with only 93 yards on the ground as a team. Eric Bieniemy was in his first game as offensive coordinator, so some adjustments will be made over the next few weeks.

The Broncos suffered a 17-16 loss in Week 1 at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson had mixed results in his first game with Sean Payton as head coach. He threw for 177 and two touchdowns. The running struggled as well. Like the Commanders, the Broncos will adjust offense until they get it where they need it to be.

How to watch Commanders vs. Broncos in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 4:25 p.m ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Odds: Commanders +150, Broncos -180

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.