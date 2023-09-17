Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jets vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets will hit the road to square against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set to start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be available on CBS.

The Jets season went up in flames on the first drive of the season when starting QB Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury. He will miss the entire season, so they will turn to Zach Wilson to try and lead them to the playoffs. Wilson is in Year 3, and if he can’t get the job done this time, his time with the team will likely be over.

The Cowboys had the most impressive win of week 1, defeating the New York Giants 40-0. Now, they will turn around to host the other New York team. Their defense caused several turnovers, setting the offense up in great shape to get a score. Dak Prescott threw for 141 yards, but the running was working, so there was no need to force the issue.

How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 4;25 pm ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX

Odds: Jets +350, Cowboys -455

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.