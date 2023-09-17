Here’s everything you need to know to watch Giants vs. Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants will head west to square off against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, starting at 4:05 ET and will air on FOX.

The Giants were embarrassed by the Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football to the tune of 40-0. They only mustered up 171 yards of total offense in the game. QB Daniel Jones struggled and looked as if he wasn’t prepared for what he would face on Sunday. The defense only gave up three touchdowns and was put into some ad spots due to defensive turnovers. They aren’t as bad as they played in Week 1, but they may have regressed and not been as good as last year.

The Cardinals are clearly tanking this season with Joshua Dobbs under center. Franchise QB Kyler Murray is expected to miss most of the year with a torn ACL. The Cardinals’ offense was expected in Week 1, with 210 yards of total offense and no offensive touchdowns. It’s going to be a long season for the red birds, and it may be a season without many highlights.

How to watch Giants vs. Cardinals in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 4:05 ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: FOX

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Odds: Giants -258, Cardinals +210

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.