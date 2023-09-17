Here’s everything you need to know to watch 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams were both winners in Week 1, and they’ll square off in Week 2. This marks the 147th all-time matchup between those two squads and 149th if you include the playoffs. The game will take place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox, with live streams available on Fox Live and on Sunday Ticket.

The 49ers come into the game having romped over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. San Francisco went on the road and thumped Pittsburgh 30-7. Following the win, the 49ers saw their division title odds improve to -500 and they became Super Bowl favorites at +650. Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns while Christian McCaffrey had 169 total yards and a touchdown. The defense sacked Kenny Pickett five times, including three by second-year defensive end Drake Jackson.

The Rams went on the road last week and upset the Seattle Seahawks. LA was a 5.5-point underdog and their expectations were low entering this season. Seattle led 13-7 at halftime, but then LA ripped off 23 unanswered points to secure the victory. Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards while Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5. The 49ers are -345 on the moneyline while the Rams are +275.

How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Odds: 49ers -345, Rams +275

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.