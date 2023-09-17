Here’s everything you need to know to watch Colts vs. Texans in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans square off in a Week 2 matchup of teams that almost managed two ties last season. They finished in a tie in their first game and might have tied in their second tie if the Texans didn’t go for two with 50 seconds left to secure a 32-31 win. This first matchup of the 2023 season kicks off in Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Colts come into this matchup off a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Jacksonville won 31-21, but Indianapolis hung close for most of the game. They took a 21-17 lead on a DeForest Buckner scoop and scored off a Jaguars fumble, but they gave up two straight fourth-quarter touchdowns in the loss. QB Anthony Richardson made his debut and threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 40 yards and a score.

The Texans lost 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens to open the season but did manage to give them some trouble in C.J. Stroud’s debut. Baltimore never trailed in the game, but Houston did keep it close in the first half. They trailed 7-6 at halftime before the Ravens put them away with an 18-3 run in the second half. Stroud threw for 242 yards and rushed for 20 yards in his debut.

Indianapolis is a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 40. The Colts are -118 on the moneyline while the Texans are -102.

How to watch Colts vs. Texans in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Odds: Colts -118, Texans -102

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.