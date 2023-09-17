Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a Week 2 rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff matchup. The Chiefs won 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium en route to a Super Bowl victory. This year’s matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 17 in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chiefs are coming off an upset loss at home to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The two squads were kicking off the new season and heading into the third quarter, it looked like Kansas City would pull away. They led 14-7 and the Detroit was struggling to get anything, but things flipped in a hurry. At the 10:54 mark of the third quarter, Lions safety Brian Branch picked off a dropped pass and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs re-took the lead, but Detroit did enough to spring the upset. David Montgomery capped a 75-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and the Lions defense forced a punt and turnover on downs to secure the 21-20 win.

The Jaguars beat the Colts 31-21, but the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. Indianapolis hung close throughout and took a 21-17 lead after DeForest Buckner picked up a fumble and ran it back 26 yards for a score. Jacksonville bounced back in the fourth quarter with two touchdown runs to secure the win, but know they have work to do when they face the defending champs this week.

Kansas City is a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 51. The Chiefs are -155 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +130.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Odds: Chiefs -155, Jaguars +130

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.