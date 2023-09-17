Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will travel to the Sunshine State to square off against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is set for 1 p.m. ET and available on Fox.

The Bears had a ton of hype entering the season but fell flat on their faces in Week 1, losing 38-20 to the Green Bay Packers. Justin Field threw for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. No one outside of Fields rushed for more than 30 yards, so they will need to get the running game together going forward or it will be a long season.

The Bucs pulled off an upset of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. QB Baker Mayfield led the way with 173 yards and two touchdowns. He made several big throws down the stretch, including a huge pass to Chris Godwin on fourth to salt the victory.

How to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida

Odds: Bears +120, Bucs -142

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.