Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to the South to square off against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Chargers played in one of the most entering games during Week 1 in a 36-34 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. A series of mistakes ultimately cost the Chargers the game, but none bigger than the pass interference called on DB J.C Jackson as time expired in the first half, allowing the Dolphins to get a field goal. Offensively, they seemed to be humming with 433 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

The Titans were in a dogfight with the New Orleans Saints and ultimately fell short, losing 16-15. The offense struggled with 285 yards of total offense and not scoring a single touchdown. Derrick Henry only had 63 yards rushing on 4.2 yards per carry. Ryan Tannehill struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions in the contest. The offense will be better going forward, but how much better will be the question.

How to watch Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 1:00p.m ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Odds: Chargers -148, Titans +124

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.